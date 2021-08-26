Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,217. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

