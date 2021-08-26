AGCO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,566 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 937% compared to the average daily volume of 151 put options.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.16. AGCO has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

