Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $33.56 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $33,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

