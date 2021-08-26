Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 29,632 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 240,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.