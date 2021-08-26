Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 21,316 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.