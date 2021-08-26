Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.68% of Goosehead Insurance worth $31,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,226.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,582 shares of company stock worth $46,509,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $130.67 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

