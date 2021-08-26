Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.

WOOF stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

