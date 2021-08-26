Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

