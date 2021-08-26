First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

FM opened at C$25.35 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.02.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

