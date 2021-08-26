Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $72,952.04 and $89.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00358709 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,318,736 coins and its circulating supply is 10,318,731 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

