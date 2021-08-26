Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $16,589.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00322023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00170939 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,399,027 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

