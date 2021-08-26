WAM Microcap Limited (WMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 10th. This is a positive change from WAM Microcap’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

WAM Microcap Company Profile

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

