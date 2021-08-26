ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Position Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ITT were worth $36,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after acquiring an additional 48,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $97.32 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

