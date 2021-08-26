Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.59.

Several brokerages have commented on ARESF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

