ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $227.12 million and approximately $105.41 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00123390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00158161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.27 or 0.99964896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.36 or 0.01034896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.00 or 0.06599728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

