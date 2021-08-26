Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Down 0.7%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 72,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

