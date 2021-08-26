Celo Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $53.71 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $53.71 million and $1.21 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,692,552 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

