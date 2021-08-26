Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,083 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,715% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.
In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities increased their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
