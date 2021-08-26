Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.