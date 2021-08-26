Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.73.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

