AIA Group Ltd Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,467.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

