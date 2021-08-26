Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

GPC stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.25. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

