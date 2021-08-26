Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adecco Group (AHEXY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS: AHEXY) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2021 – Adecco Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/18/2021 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

8/12/2021 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

8/11/2021 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

8/9/2021 – Adecco Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2021 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

8/4/2021 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

7/30/2021 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/12/2021 – Adecco Group was given a new $34.12 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AHEXY opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Adecco Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.