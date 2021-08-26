CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $67.60 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

