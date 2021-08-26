CX Institutional Invests $597,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 535.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Quidel stock opened at $121.33 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

