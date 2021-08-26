TheStreet Upgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to “C”

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.