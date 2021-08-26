CX Institutional Sells 17,731 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,731 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11.

