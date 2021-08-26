CX Institutional Has $369,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CX Institutional raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 770.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $269.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

