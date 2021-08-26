Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $43.44 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,366 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of Ferguson worth $43,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

