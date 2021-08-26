CX Institutional Purchases 1,044 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,328 shares of company stock worth $25,418,782. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.