CX Institutional Invests $463,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

