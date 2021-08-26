Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,208 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,027. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

