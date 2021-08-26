9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

