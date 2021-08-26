Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Sells $34,259.04 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $34,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MNTV stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

