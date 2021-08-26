Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) CFO Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

