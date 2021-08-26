2,467 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 329.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 375.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 148,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 585.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.