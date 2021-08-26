LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $30,024.32 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $29.00 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

