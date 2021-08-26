Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

