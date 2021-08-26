Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McKesson by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 541,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,059 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $3,686,010. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

