uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

