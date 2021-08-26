Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 267 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62.
UPST stock opened at $214.14 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $223.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
