Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 267 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62.

UPST stock opened at $214.14 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $223.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.