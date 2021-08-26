DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.28 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

