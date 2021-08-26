DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.28 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DKS stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15.
DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
