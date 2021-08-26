Nwam LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

