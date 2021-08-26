Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,009,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

