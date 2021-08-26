4,232 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

