Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 35.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

