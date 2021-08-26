Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

