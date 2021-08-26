Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

