CX Institutional Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.84.

