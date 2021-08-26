4,672 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.